Photos: Iowa football at Iowa State – Cy-Hawk game

Iowa defeated Iowa State, 20-13, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Cyclones led both in time of possession and total yards. Iowa State had 290 yards and 33:30 minutes with the ball while Iowa had 235 with 26:30 minutes.

The Cyclones also led in passing with 203 yards in comparison to Iowa’s 123. Wide receiver Jayden Higgins was Iowa State’s leading receiver with 95 yards.

Iowa led the ground game with 112 yards while Iowa State trailed with 87. Jaziun Patterson was Iowa’s leading rusher.

After two quarters Iowa led 17-3, but fell off in the final two quarters only scoring three points. Iowa State had a late resurgence in the fourth quarter, but their 10 points wasn’t enough to catch back up to the Hawkeyes.

Brian Ferentz, Iowa’s offensive coordinator, fell short of one of his performance objectives in his new contract for the second straight week. He must average 25 points per game under his new contract.

After 25 seasons with the Hawkeyes as head coach, Kirk Ferentz notched his 200th career win in Ames.

Next, Iowa will face off against Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16.