Photos: Iowa football at Iowa State – Cy-Hawk game

Ayrton Breckenridge and Grace Smith
September 9, 2023

Iowa defeated Iowa State, 20-13, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Cyclones led both in time of possession and total yards. Iowa State had 290 yards and 33:30 minutes with the ball while Iowa had 235 with 26:30 minutes.

The Cyclones also led in passing with 203 yards in comparison to Iowa’s 123. Wide receiver Jayden Higgins was Iowa State’s leading receiver with 95 yards.

Iowa led the ground game with 112 yards while Iowa State trailed with 87. Jaziun Patterson was Iowa’s leading rusher.

After two quarters Iowa led 17-3, but fell off in the final two quarters only scoring three points. Iowa State had a late resurgence in the fourth quarter, but their 10 points wasn’t enough to catch back up to the Hawkeyes.

Brian Ferentz, Iowa’s offensive coordinator, fell short of one of his performance objectives in his new contract for the second straight week. He must average 25 points per game under his new contract.

After 25 seasons with the Hawkeyes as head coach, Kirk Ferentz notched his 200th career win in Ames.

Next, Iowa will face off against Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16.

9A7A0818
Gallery39 Photos
Grace Smith
Iowa State fans Taevah Ganahl (left) and Ange Esser (right) play a drinking game at a tailgate before a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State outside of Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 20-13. Patterson had one touch down on the day.
Iowa football’s Jaziun Patterson headlines Hawkeyes’ rushing attack with his downhill style
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz touches the Kinnick Statue before a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz notches 200th career win with 20-13 win over Iowa State
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey catches the ball during a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa football defeats Iowa State, 20-13, behind strong performance from defense and special teams
Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro prepares to tackle Utah State running back Davon Booth during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 24-14.
Highlight to Watch: Iowa football's Sebastian Castro's pick-six
Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Highlight to Watch: Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson's first career TD
Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee lifts his helmet while interacting with Iowa fans during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Lee recorded five tackles in the game. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 13-10.
Highlight to Watch: Iowa football denies Iowa State field goal
U.S. Representative from Iowa’s 1st District Marianette Miller-Meeks speaks during the 4th District tailgate Presidential Rally in Nevada, Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The tailgate featured speeches from republican Presidential candidates, U.S. Representatives, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.
Photos: 4th District Tailgate Presidential Rally
Iowa’s Sydney Dennis digs the ball to continue the set during a volleyball game between Iowa and Central Michigan at Xtreme Arena in Coralville on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Chippewas, 3-1.
Photos: Iowa Volleyball vs. Central Michigan
Film: Students Thoughts: Week One Hawkeye Football 2023
Film: Students Thoughts: Week One Hawkeye Football 2023
About the Contributors
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
(she/her/hers)
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.
