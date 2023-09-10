Iowa Football Week 2 Column | Hawkeyes should be proud of Cy-Hawk victory, but shouldn’t be satisfied with poor offensive performance

Unlike the week prior, there was no magic in Iowa football’s performance against Iowa State on Saturday. Instead, the Hawkeye defense and special teams did their job while the offense lagged well behind.

It’s fair to say no one expected an offensive explosion in a Cy-Hawk game, as evidenced by the 36.5-point total. Still, the number of miscues and lack of execution on quarterback Cade McNamara and Co. was jarring.

The 59-yard run in the first quarter by running back Jaziun Patterson appeared to be a spark, but whatever flame that existed was quickly extinguished inside the red zone. The following three plays: a two-yard run by back Kaleb Johnson, an incomplete pass to TE Luke Lachey, and another incomplete pass batted down near the line of scrimmage.

It’s essential to note that the toss to Lachey was more of a defensive highlight for the Cyclones than a fault of the offense. The primary defender on that play, Jeremiah Cooper, won Big-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year last season and already has three interceptions on the year. However, the following play needed better protection on the part of the line.

Take away Patterson’s big gain and the Hawkeye rushing attack amassed just 53 net yards on 28 attempts, an average of less than two yards per rush.

In his postgame press conference, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz admitted to running more counter-run-blocking with the offensive line, a strategy where linemen take on defenders man-to-man as opposed to a zone scheme. This scheme appeared successful on Patterson’s 59-yard run as well as the redshirt freshman’s four-yard score, but for the most part, struggled to create gaps. While much better than against Utah State, where Iowa’s longest rushing play was just 21 yards, the Hawkeye ground game is only marginally improved.

As for the passing game, McNamara was 12-of-23 passing, totaling 123 yards while also throwing an interception. While his passing yards were fewer than last week, the interception to Cooper could’ve been called pass interference. Even former Wisconsin standout and retired NFL star J.J. Watt agreed.

Yet McNamara’s performance easily could’ve been better. Eliminating his 35-yard completion to Lachey that set up the Hawkeyes’ only offensive touchdown, the quarterback threw for just 88 yards. In addition, the Michigan transfer missed three receivers for potential big gains.

McNamara had Lachey open on a post route toward the sideline on third down, but his toss sailed just wide of the Ohio native and forced the Hawkeyes to punt. On another third-down play, McNamara’s throw was just out of reach for wide receiver Seth Anderson. Both passes would’ve resulted in first downs. The Iowa offense had just nine first downs on the day compared to Iowa State’s 19.

The one mistake McNamara brought up after the game was his fourth-quarter incomplete pass intended for receiver Diante Vines, once again another third down play. The ensuing Iowa State drive resulted in a touchdown that made the contest a one-score game.

“I got to go buy Diante Vines dinner because I missed him on that go route,” McNamara said of the play.

The Hawkeyes were just 5-of-14 on third down and only scored one touchdown on three trips to the red zone. Take away Lachey and Patterson’s big plays, and the offense has just 141 net yards compared to Iowa State’s 290.

As for the Hawkeye defense, the unit looked vulnerable during the Cyclones’ opening drive, as Iowa State was perfect on third-down attempts before Iowa defensive end Joe Evans broke through the line and forced an incompletion. After the field goal block, the Iowa “D” settled in, letting up less than three yards per rush and putting up points on the board with Sebastian Castro’s pick-six.

The only other period of susceptibility for the “D” was on Iowa State’s touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, as the unit conceded five first downs as the Cyclones marched 80 yards downfield. Iowa State QB Rocco Becht’s fourth-down touchdown pass was a beautifully placed ball that was just out of reach for Hawkeye cornerback Deshaun Lee.

While the secondary looked sharp with Lee and fellow cornerback Cooper DeJean leading the team in tackles, the defensive line has yet to make much of an impact. Facing a rather inexperienced, but albeit mobile Becht, the unit had no sacks and three QB hurries.

Don’t get me wrong, the Iowa defense has the talent and ability to keep any average opponent under 20 points and deliver in the clutch; look no further than that fourth down play at the end of the game. However, the unit will need to step up its performance against top-tier units like Penn State, which the Hawkeyes visit later this month.

Now, I don’t mean to rain on Iowa’s parade, as the Hawkeyes should be ecstatic with their victory over their intra-state rivals. In the postgame press conference room, you could hear music pumping through the walls and players joyously singing along; and that’s a good thing. Seeing the players swarm the Cy-Hawk trophy together was awesome to see, and definitely meant a lot to those donning the Black and Gold.

DeJean said he remembers how following the Hawkeyes’ 10-7 heartbreaker at Kinnick last season, several Cyclone players broke through into the Iowa swarm and “said some stuff” as Iowa was exiting the field.

When Iowa took the trophy as a team that afternoon at Jack Trice Stadium, not one Iowa State player could be found. For Evans, an Ames native, that win in his final Cy-Hawk game was definitely something special. He and DeJean shared an embrace on the field after the final whistle.

A win like this will be remembered, for it will serve as a reminder that the Hawkeyes can overcome any struggles and achieve victory.