Highlight to Watch: Iowa football’s Sebastian Castro’s pick-six

The momentum seemed to switch to the Cyclones late in the second quarter, as Iowa QB Cade McNamara threw his first interception in the Black and Gold. Just two plays later, such a potential shift was stalled as the Hawkeye defense got a pick of its own.

On second down, Iowa State QB Rocco Brecht’s short pass to the left sideline was jumped by Hawkeye defensive back Sebastian Castro. The senior and Illinois native ran the ball back 30 yards for a score.

Death, taxes and Iowa defensive touchdowns 💪 PICK 6 @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/wnV6LWDak4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2023

This was Iowa’s 16th straight season with a pick-six by its defense.