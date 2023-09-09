Highlight to Watch: Iowa football denies Iowa State field goal

After letting up a 57-yard opening drive to the Cyclones, Iowa football got some much-needed insurance from defensive tackle Logan Lee. The senior and Illinois native broke through the line and blocked the 36-yard try of Iowa State kicker Chase Contreraz.
Lee is in 29th consecutive start for the Hawkeyes and racked up four tackles last week against Utah State.
FG DENIED! The Hawkeye defense doing what they do best! ❌ 💪 @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/lmOf2z86II
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2023