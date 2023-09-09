Highlight to Watch: Iowa football denies Iowa State field goal

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Hawkeye defensive lineman Logan Lee broke through the line and rejected the 36-yard attempt.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 9, 2023
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee lifts his helmet while interacting with Iowa fans during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Lee recorded five tackles in the game. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 13-10.

After letting up a 57-yard opening drive to the Cyclones, Iowa football got some much-needed insurance from defensive tackle Logan Lee. The senior and Illinois native broke through the line and blocked the 36-yard try of Iowa State kicker Chase Contreraz.

Lee is in 29th consecutive start for the Hawkeyes and racked up four tackles last week against Utah State.
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is a freshman at Iowa and is covering women’s tennis in the fall. He is minoring in Sport Studies as well as double majoring with Journalism and American Studies.
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
