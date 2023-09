The Iowa State Cyclones defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 3-2, during a volleyball match at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Wednesday.

The Hawkeyes won the first two sets 26-24 and 25-17, respectively but fell to Iowa State in the last three. Jordan Hopps led Iowa State with 14 kills and five blocks. While a recent Texas State transfer, Caitlin Buettner led Iowa with 23 kills and 4 blocks.

The Hawkeyes will return on Sept. 8, 2023, to face Central Michigan in the Hawkeye Invitational.