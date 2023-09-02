The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Highlight to Watch: Iowa QB Cade McNamara’s second TD of the day

Highlight to Watch: Iowa QB Cade McNamara’s first TD pass a Hawkeye

Live updates | Iowa football opens 2023 season, hosts Utah State

Iowa QB Cade McNamara will start Week 1 against Utah State

Second fire in two days reported at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories

Advertisement

Photos: Taildate – Iowa v.s. Utah State

Jordan Barry and Alyssa Maiers
September 2, 2023

Iowa Hawkeye football fans across Iowa City tailgated before the Hawkeyes season opener against Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday morning.

Fans flooded the stadium before kick off at 11 a.m.

2023_09_02_IowaVUtahStateTailgate_JB_AM0001
Gallery14 Photos
Jordan Barry
Iowa Hawkeye fans enter Kinnick stadium before the Hawkeye Football home opener against Utah State in Iowa City on Saturday Sept. 2, 2023. (Jordan Barry/ The Daily Iowan)

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Piper and Cody Gengler hug as Iowa wins at a volleyball game between Iowa and Middle Tennessee State on Sep. 1, 2023. The Hawkeyes beat the Blue Raiders, 3-0.
Photos: Iowa Volleyball vs. Middle Tennessee State
Senior Brooke McKee is seen during the Hawkeye invite at Ashton Cross-Country Course in Iowa City, on Friday, Sep. 1, 2023. The Iowa mens team won the Invite with the women coming in second.
Photos: 2023 Hawkeye Cross Country Invitational
A firefighter saws through the Advanced Technology Laboratories during a fire on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The first Hawk Alert urged people to avoid the area around 10:54 a.m. On Thursday, Firefighters and other first responders arrived at the building to fight an active fire at around 1:30 p.m.
Photos: Second Active Fire at Advanced Technologies Lab
More in Photo
Iowa City firefighter Brian Marak takes off his gear after responding to an active fire at the Advanced Technology Lab on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The first Hawk Alert went out at 1:29 p.m., urging people to avoid the area. At 1:58 p.m., a second Hawk Alert said people could resume normal activity, as the situation “has stabilized.”
Photos: Active Fire at Advanced Technology Lab
Attendees participate in a mosh pit during Battle of the Bands hosted by Scope Productions at the Iowa Memorial Union River Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Four different local bands competed throughout the evening and placed after attendees voted.
Photos: Battle of the Bands Hosted by Scope
A protestor yells during a protest against sexual violence by campus fraternities in Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Around 50 protestors marched from the Rape Victim Advocacy Program building to the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house which was blocked off by five police cars.
Photos: Protest Against Fraternity Sexual Violence
More in Uncategorized
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) runs after a reception during a football game between Iowa and Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan's official bettor's guide for Week 1 of the Iowa football season
The Iowa City Community School District sign in Iowa City is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Guest Column | ICCSD high school principals usher in new school year
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis brings the ball up the floor during a mens basketball game between Iowa and North Carolina A&T at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Ulis scored six points in the game. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 112-71.
Iowa men’s basketball student manager charged in sports gambling probe
About the Contributor
Alyssa Maiers, Photographer
(she/her/hers)
Alyssa Maiers is a photojournalist at The Daily Iowan. She is a first-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in sports media & culture with a minor in communications.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in