The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa cornerback DeShaun Lee delivers in his Hawkeye debut against Utah State

Iowa football senior quarterback Cade McNamara makes Hawkeye debut in 24-14 win over Utah State

Iowa football starts the season strong with 24-14 win over Utah State.

Highlight to Watch: Iowa QB Cade McNamara’s second TD of the day

Highlight to Watch: Iowa QB Cade McNamara’s first TD pass a Hawkeye

Advertisement

Photos: No. 25 Iowa football vs Utah State

Ayrton Breckenridge and Cody Blissett
September 2, 2023

No. 25 Iowa defeated Utah State, 24-14, during a football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

The Aggies led the game in total yards with 329 and Iowa followed with 284. Iowa did lead in time of possession with 32:12 and Utah State held the ball for 27:48.

Iowa’s quarterback transfer Cade McNamara brought passing back to Iowa’s offense with two passing touchdowns to put the Hawkeyes on the board early. McNamara threw for 191 yards.

However, Utah State’s quarterback Cooper Legas passed for 213 yards.

Iowa hopes McNamara can ignite Iowa’s offense this season. Last year Iowa’s offense was ranked second to last in Division One football. During the off-season, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s contract was amended with certain performance objectives put in place.

Under the new performance objectives, one requirement states that Ferentz must average at least 25 points per game, ending today’s game just under the mark.

The Hawkeyes will go on the road next week to face the Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9.

No.+25+Iowa+vs+Utah+State
Gallery32 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Sydney Weber, Gina Nelson, Maddie Daniel, Brooke Greene and Ella Collison take shots before a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 24-14.

More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara scrambles during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 24-14.
Iowa football starts the season strong with 24-14 win over Utah State.
Highlight to Watch: Iowa QB Cade McNamara's second TD of the day
Iowa wide receiver Seth Anderson prepares to catch the ball during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes lead the Aggies, 17-3, at halftime.
Highlight to Watch: Iowa QB Cade McNamara's first TD pass a Hawkeye
More in Multimedia
Iowa Hawkeye fans tailgate before the Hawkeye Football home opener against Utah State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday Sept. 2, 2023. (Jordan Barry/ The Daily Iowan)
Photos: Taildate - Iowa v.s. Utah State
Piper and Cody Gengler hug as Iowa wins at a volleyball game between Iowa and Middle Tennessee State on Sep. 1, 2023. The Hawkeyes beat the Blue Raiders, 3-0.
Photos: Iowa Volleyball vs. Middle Tennessee State
Senior Brooke McKee is seen during the Hawkeye invite at Ashton Cross-Country Course in Iowa City, on Friday, Sep. 1, 2023. The Iowa mens team won the Invite with the women coming in second.
Photos: 2023 Hawkeye Cross Country Invitational
More in Photo
A firefighter saws through the Advanced Technology Laboratories during a fire on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The first Hawk Alert urged people to avoid the area around 10:54 a.m. On Thursday, Firefighters and other first responders arrived at the building to fight an active fire at around 1:30 p.m.
Photos: Second Active Fire at Advanced Technologies Lab
Iowa City firefighter Brian Marak takes off his gear after responding to an active fire at the Advanced Technology Lab on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The first Hawk Alert went out at 1:29 p.m., urging people to avoid the area. At 1:58 p.m., a second Hawk Alert said people could resume normal activity, as the situation “has stabilized.”
Photos: Active Fire at Advanced Technology Lab
Attendees participate in a mosh pit during Battle of the Bands hosted by Scope Productions at the Iowa Memorial Union River Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Four different local bands competed throughout the evening and placed after attendees voted.
Photos: Battle of the Bands Hosted by Scope
About the Contributors
Ayrton Breckenridge, Films Editor and Photojournalist
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in