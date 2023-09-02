Photos: No. 25 Iowa football vs Utah State

No. 25 Iowa defeated Utah State, 24-14, during a football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

The Aggies led the game in total yards with 329 and Iowa followed with 284. Iowa did lead in time of possession with 32:12 and Utah State held the ball for 27:48.

Iowa’s quarterback transfer Cade McNamara brought passing back to Iowa’s offense with two passing touchdowns to put the Hawkeyes on the board early. McNamara threw for 191 yards.

However, Utah State’s quarterback Cooper Legas passed for 213 yards.

Iowa hopes McNamara can ignite Iowa’s offense this season. Last year Iowa’s offense was ranked second to last in Division One football. During the off-season, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s contract was amended with certain performance objectives put in place.

Under the new performance objectives, one requirement states that Ferentz must average at least 25 points per game, ending today’s game just under the mark.

The Hawkeyes will go on the road next week to face the Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9.