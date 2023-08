Texas county rock singer Joey Green played alongside bandmates at Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon in Iowa City on Saturday. His show was opened by Texas folk artist Erick Willis.

Green gained popularity after appearing on season 15 of NBC’s The Voice and is currently touring with Tommy Boeroecz on drums and vocals, Niko Nikoko on bass, and Lukas Vendl on lead guitar.

The next stop on Green’s 2023 tour will be in Nashville, Tennessee on Aug. 28.