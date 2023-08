The University of Iowa women’s soccer team defeated Iowa State, 2-1, at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex against their in-state rivals in the first game of the CyHawk series. Temperatures reached over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Iowa City today, which led the NCAA to issue mandatory water breaks for the athletes.

The Hawkeyes will face the Mississippi State Bullys in Starkville, Mississippi, on August 31 at 6:30.