The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

UI students begin classes in extreme heat

NCAA suspends Iowa football defensive lineman Noah Shannon for season

Cedar Rapids schools early release for extreme heat, IC to continue regular schedule

Some Iowa voters look for Trump alternative

Bohannan aims message at young voters in second campaign for 1st Congressional District

Advertisement

JoCo Board of Supervisors to soon vote on county paying for rape survivors’ medication

The county considered funding medication for survivors of rape at a work session Wednesday morning.
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
August 23, 2023
Supervisors+listen+to+a+speaker+during+a+Johnson+County+Board+of+Supervisors+meeting+at+the+Johnson+County+Administration+Building+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday+Aug.+23%2C+2023.+
Sara Stumpff
Supervisors listen to a speaker during a Johnson County Board of Supervisors meeting at the Johnson County Administration Building in Iowa City on Wednesday Aug. 23, 2023.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors will vote Thursday to decide if the county will pay for rape survivors’ medication — specifically birth control and emergency contraception. 

The plan received a positive response from the supervisors at a Wednesday morning work session, and they will vote on the proposal at Thursday’s formal meeting. 

The funding request comes after Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird directed the Attorney General’s Victim Services Office to stop paying for those medications in April as part of an audit of the department.

Bird has yet to say when the audit will finish, and if Iowa will continue to not pay for these medications. Some counties, including Polkare deciding to fill the gap. 

Katy Rasmussen, the University of Iowa College of Nursing sexual assault nurse examiner coordinator, made the request to the supervisors. If the county does not step in and provide funding, the UI will bill survivors of rape for the cost of the exam and medication. 

“We are causing victims further trauma if we ask them to pay for it,” Rasmussen said. 

RELATED: ​​Iowa City volunteers and citizens band together for one-day heat mapping event

Insurance is not an option for everyone, especially if they share a plan with their abuser, she added. 

“Johnson County has been at the forefront of this since it started. I would like to make sure that we stay there,” Rod Sullivan, vice chair of the board, said. “I’m very supportive of us picking up this funding, although, I think it’s important to note that there’s no reason that we should do this. It should be on the attorney general to do and I wish she’d take responsibility. If she won’t, we will.” 

Supervisor Jon Green was in agreement. 

“Once again, it falls on local government to do the state’s job and we’re going to do it,” he said.

Supervisor V Fixmer-Oraiz said Bird’s removal of funding is politically motivated. 

“I just want to say this is incredible … what they are trying to do right now is incredibly harmful and unacceptable. I am outraged that this is where things are at. Of course, I would fully support giving you the funding you need. Unfortunately, this is what it’s coming down to,” they said. 

Green proposed $10,000 of funding for the Johnson County Sexual Assault Response Team. A meeting will be held to discuss finances next week. 
More to Discover
More in Johnson County
Contributed by Daniel Bissell
Iowa City volunteers and citizens band together for one-day heat mapping event
The Iowa River is seen in Iowa City on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires covers Iowa, the Midwest in haze
Floodwaters engulf Lower City Park on Tuesday, June 10, 2008. (File photo/The Daily Iowan)
15 years since devastation — recovery, reconstruction, and advancements since the 2008 Iowa floods
More in News
The MidWestOne Bank sign is seen, on the first day of 2023 fall classes in Iowa City on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
UI students begin classes in extreme heat
A firefighter looks at instruments on the panel on a firetruck during a fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2022. More than five Iowa City Fire Department trucks arrived to the scene around 9 a.m.
Iowa City police investigating arson outside apartment building
Aug 22, 2023; Budapest, Hungary; Laulauga Tausaga (USA) celebrates after winning the womens discus with a throw of 228-0 (69.49m) on her fifth attempt during the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 at National Athletics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Photos: Laulauga Tausaga - Hawkeye gold to gold medal
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in