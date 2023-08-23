NCAA suspends Iowa football defensive lineman Noah Shannon for 2023 season

The NCAA suspended Iowa football starting defensive tackle Noah Shannon for the 2023 season after its investigation into gambling violations, Hawkeye football head coach Kirk Ferentz announced to the media on Wednesday morning.

NCAA rules ban collegiate athletes and athletic employees from wagering on their own sports or others at their school.

“I understand [betting on another Iowa team] may be a bad thing … and I’m guessing he got caught up in the emotion,” Ferentz said. “I think it’s just time to really recognize the world these guys are living in and maybe be a little bit compassionate towards that.”

The University of Iowa and Iowa Athletic Department said they received eligibility rulings from the NCAA for 11 current student-athletes involved in the investigation in a statement on Tuesday.

Because of the Family Education Right and Privacy Act (FERPA), specific information can only be released when the university receives the student’s consent. Shannon is the only known player to give consent thus far.

Ferentz said he received no rationale for Shannon’s suspension and added that the fifth-year senior is appealing the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement’s (SAR) decision.

“I just feel like it’s a little bit harsh; I think it’s punitive, me personally,” Ferentz said. “I’m hopeful that they’ll reconsider his case … I think [the NCAA rules] really need to be rethought a little bit. I strongly believe that, and I’m hoping the appeal maybe will reflect some people rethinking things a little bit.”

Ferentz said Shannon is allowed to be with the team but cannot play, which he said he understands and is “fully on board.” Ferentz has hopes the suspension will be reduced to multiple games if it is rethought.

Shannon has not been criminally charged and was at least 21 years old, Iowa’s legal gambling age, when he bet.

Shannon started the last 27 games for the Hawkeyes and recorded 44 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass deflection last season. Shannon was listed as the starting left defensive tackle following spring practice but missed most of fall camp because of an injury.

“The guy’s 23 years old; he’s given his heart and soul and some body parts to the program too,” Ferentz said. “I just like to think he’d be allowed to finish out his career. I’d love to have him with us through the end of [his career].”

Ferentz noted how he finds it “highly unusual” that Iowa and Iowa State are the only two universities in the NCAA being investigated for sports gambling.

“I can’t imagine these are the only two universities that have students gamble,” Ferentz said.

Ferentz added that a few players involved in the investigation could face “serious consequences,” and a couple of other players could be suspended.

Six current and former Iowa players – Aaron Blom, Jack Johnson, Reggie Bracy, Arland Bruce, Gehrig Christensen, and Ahron Ulis – have been criminally charged in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports wagering.

Each was charged with one count of tampering with evidence related to the investigation. Two student managers – Owen O’Brien and Evan Schuster — were also charged with the same count.

McNamara injury update

Starting quarterback and Michigan transfer Cade McNamara hasn’t practiced since falling awkwardly and suffering a “muscle” injury at Kids’ Day at Kinnick on Aug. 12. Ferentz said on Wednesday he is optimistic McNamara will return late this week and is likely to play in the season-opener against Utah State on Sept. 4.