NCAA considering eligibility of 11 current Hawkeye student-athletes for gambling

The University of Iowa and Iowa Athletics Department received eligibility rulings from the NCAA for 11 unknown current student-athletes involved in the sports gambling probe, the university released in a statement Tuesday.

“The University of Iowa and the UI Athletics Department have been working cooperatively with the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement (SAR) staff to determine the eligibility of student-athletes who were involved in sports wagering,” Matt Weitzel, associate athletic director for strategic communications, wrote in a statement Tuesday. “Because this information is protected through the Family Education Right and Privacy Act (FERPA), specific information will only be released once we have received the student’s consent.”

The statement also said NCAA guidelines allow for an appeal process for SAR’s decision.

Suspended athletes are not allowed to play while going through the appeals process, per the UI.

The UI added it will continue to support the student-athletes who choose to appeal SAR’s decision.

As of Tuesday evening, six current and former Iowa players – Aaron Blom, Jack Johnson, Reggie Bracy, Arland Bruce, Gehrig Christensen, and Ahron Ulis – were criminally charged in the state’s sports wagering probe.

Each was charged with one count of tampering with evidence related to the investigation. Two student managers – Owen O’Brien and Evan Schuster — were also charged with the same count.

Iowa defensive tackle Noah Shannon admitted in July to being involved in the investigation but has not been criminally charged.