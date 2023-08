The Iowa women’s soccer team defeated Kansas City, 2-0, at their first home game of the season at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday.

The game was delayed from its original start time of 1:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. due to extreme heat. Even with the later start time, the teams took scheduled water breaks throughout the game.

Iowa will face Iowa State at home this Thursday at 7:00 p.m.