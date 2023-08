This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

Iowa City Police Department reported Michael Taylor, 16, missing after last being seen at the 600 block of Dearborn Street, according to a press release Thursday.

Taylor was wearing a white-sleeved shirt and khaki pants and may have dyed his hair brown, according to the press release.

Residents with any information on Taylor’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the police at 319-356-5275.