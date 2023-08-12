Presidential Candidates Visit The Iowa State Fair: DITV

Day 2 of the Iowa State Fair brought presidential candidates to the state. DITV Assistant News Director, Johnny Valtman was there and has more on what these candidates are doing to make an impression on Iowans’.
Facebook Comments
Iowa football quarterback Cade McNamara ‘day-to-day’ after suffering injury during open practice
Iowa football offense confident heading into 2023 season despite recent struggles
Iowa football defense looks to continue stellar 2022 season with determination
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz discusses results of gambling probe, impacts of conference expansion at Iowa football media day
Longshot candidates take the stage on day two of Iowa State Fair
Day 2 of the Iowa State Fair brought presidential candidates to the state. DITV Assistant News Director, Johnny Valtman was there and has more on what these candidates are doing to make an impression on Iowans’.