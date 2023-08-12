The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Presidential Candidates Visit The Iowa State Fair: DITV

John Valtman
August 12, 2023

Day 2 of the Iowa State Fair brought presidential candidates to the state. DITV Assistant News Director, Johnny Valtman was there and has more on what these candidates are doing to make an impression on Iowans’.

