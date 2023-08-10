The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Regents approve UI’s $20 million bid to acquire Mercy Iowa City

UI requests $20 million acquisition of Mercy Iowa City

Iowa volleyball team aims to ‘play for each other’ in 2023

Three current and former Iowa student-athletes among seven charged in state sports gambling probe

Iowa women’s basketball set to play outdoors for first time ever at Kinnick Stadium

The Hawkeyes will scrimmage against DePaul in a “Crossover at Kinnick” on Oct. 15, which is the first outdoor contest in program history.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
August 10, 2023
Iowa+guard+Gabbie+Marshall+shoots+a+layup+during+the+2023+NCAA+Sweet+Sixteen+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.2+Iowa+and+No.6+Colorado+at+Climate+Pledge+Arena+in+Seattle%2C+WA+on+Friday%2C+March+24%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Buffaloes%2C+87-77.
Daniel McGregor-Huyer
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall shoots a layup during the 2023 NCAA Sweet Sixteen women’s basketball game between No.2 Iowa and No.6 Colorado at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Friday, March 24, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 87-77.

The Iowa women’s basketball team will take their talents from the hardwood to the gridiron this fall.

The Hawkeyes will host DePaul on Oct. 15 for an outdoor scrimmage at Kinnick Stadium. The event, called “Crossover at Kinnick,” will be the first of its kind in program history, according to an Iowa Athletics press release.

“We’re super excited to play in front of the best fans in the country inside Kinnick Stadium,” Hawkeye senior Gabbie Marshall said in the press release. “We’re thankful to have an administration that gives us this platform to elevate our sport.”

Tickets for 2022 women’s basketball season ticket holders will first be available for purchase at 9 a.m. on Aug. 15. The following day, University of Iowa contributors and football season ticket holders will be able to buy tickets. Tickets for the general public will be available on Aug. 17. 

A limited number of Rain or Shine tickets will be sold for $20. These tickets allow fans to attend the scrimmage at Kinnick or at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the event of inclement weather. Tickets that would only apply to Kinnick will cost $10 for adults and $5 for students and those under 18 years of age. 

Proceeds from the event will benefit the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital. 

If the event is moved indoors, those who don’t have a Rain or Shine ticket will be able to attend via general admission, but their Kinnick-only tickets won’t be refunded. 

The scrimmage will be broadcasted on Big Ten Plus and the Hawkeye Radio Network. 

The Hawkeyes head into the 2023-24 season with plenty of motivation, having won a school-record 31 games and advancing to the NCAA championship game against LSU. 

This is not the first time that college basketball will be played in an outdoor stadium; the San Diego and San Diego State men’s basketball teams played at Petco Park in 2015. Other outdoor hoop contests include several onboard aircraft carriers, including a women’s match in 2012 between Notre Dame and Ohio State in Charleston, South Carolina.  

