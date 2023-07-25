The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

John Muriello, former UI professor, receives sentence for porn possession, drug distribution charges

Photos: UIHC hosts RAGBRAI event at Stead Family Children’s Hospital for patients

Iowa City Police search for woman who went missing on Monday

One year post Roe v. Wade overturning, rapid injunction follows passing of fetal heartbeat bill

Polk County judge places injunction on new abortion law

Muriello, who previously taught in the School of Music, received 25 years in prison for distributing drugs resulting in death and 20 years for possessing child pornography, with the sentences to be served concurrently.
Alejandro Rojas, Summer Editor
July 25, 2023
Mug of John Muriello.

John Robert Muriello, a former University of Iowa music school professor, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine that resulted in one death, and 20 years in prison for possessing child pornography. 

The news came from a press release Tuesday from the City of Iowa City, which states that Muriello was sentenced on July 21, with his sentence to be served concurrently. Muriello, 66, was also ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution, a $50,000 fine, and $22,000 in assessments; Muriello’s residence was also forfeited.

In February, court documents showed that Muriello would plead guilty to the charges. He was facing a minimum of 20 years in prison and could have served life in prison for the distribution of drugs that resulted in death, with a maximum of 20 years for the distribution of child pornography.

RELATED: Former UI professor to plead guilty of child porn possession, meth distribution

Muriello had been an instructor for several classes between fall 2019 and spring 2021, with some of the classes being in-person, according to the university’s MyUI class registration page. He had been a tenured emeritus voice and opera professor until being put on leave by the UI in May 2021.

The decision came after a search warrant of his home was carried out by law enforcement, with Muriello ultimately retiring on July 1, 2022, the UI later revoking his emeritus status Sept. 20, 2022.

UI receives an anonymous tip, leading to an investigation

Muriello had been under investigation by law enforcement after an anonymous tip was made to the UI from a parent with a student in the school of music. The tip, made on April 10, 2020, alleged that Muriello had recorded sex acts with the student, provided them with methamphetamine and a date rape drug, and possessed child pornography.

The Iowa City Police Department would later conduct a trash rip — which is when police search through a person’s trash — on Nov. 20, 2020, finding needles, syringes, and marijuana. On the packages of marijuana were three names, including Muriello, and Iowa City resident Eric Hojka, 50.

Then, on May 12, 2021, paramedics responded to reports of an unconscious person at Hokja’s apartment but could not revive the victim. An autopsy revealed the victim had died due to ingesting methamphetamine, later leading to an investigation that revealed Hojka had obtained the drugs from Muriello. Police subsequently investigated Muriello’s residence, finding drugs and his collection of child pornography.

In September 2022, Hojka was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a similar charge of distributing methamphetamine resulting in death.

