Iowa baseball players compete in summer leagues across United States

Iowa outfielder Kyle Huckstorf swings during a baseball game between Iowa and Ohio State at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes 15-3.

The Iowa baseball offseason is in full swing, and several Hawkeye athletes are playing summer baseball across the U.S.

These summer baseball leagues are meant for practice and player development while athletes are away from their respective teams.

Here is a look at how some Hawkeyes are doing in their summer ball leagues thus far.

Brody Brecht

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Brody Brecht is playing with the Chatham University Anglers in the Cape Cod Baseball League. In his two starts for the Anglers, Brecht is 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA. He has struck out 12 batters and only allowed four walks in seven and one-third innings pitched.

Marcus Morgan

The sophomore right-handed pitcher has only started one game for the Bourne Braves in the Cape Cod Baseball League. In his one appearance for the Braves, Morgan gave up two runs in four innings pitched, striking out two batters in the process and walking three.

Sam Petersen

Joining Morgan is Huxley, Iowa, product Sam Petersen. While competing for the Braves, Petersen has only had six plate appearances. In those six plate appearances, Petersen has a double and two RBIs.

Keaton Anthony

Iowa’s designated hitter Keaton Anthony was another player competing in the Cape Cod Baseball League, but the Cotuit Kettlers released Anthony on June 19. Anthony recorded two hits and drew two walks in 10 at-bats with the Kettlers. Because of the gambling investigation going on at both the UI and Iowa State, Anthony didn’t play the final 17 games of the season for the Hawkeyes.

Cade Obermueller

Another Hawkeye competing in the Cape Cod Baseball League is freshman left-handed pitcher Cade Obermueller. In his time with the Hyannis Harbor Hawks, Obermueller has pitched two and two-thirds scoreless innings. The Iowa City, Iowa, product has only given up one hit while striking out four for the Hawks.

Zach Voelker

The final Hawkeye competing in the Cape Cod Baseball League is redshirt sophomore Zach Voelker, who returned to the Hyannis Harbor Hawks for a second consecutive summer. Voelker has come in for relief on the mound, and the right-handed pitcher has only allowed one run in three and one-third innings pitched while striking out five batters.

Kyle Huckstorf

The redshirt junior outfielder Kyle Huckstorf has been competing for the State College Spikes in the MLB Draft Summer League. Huckstorf has competed in 10 games for the Spikes, batting .231 while recording two RBIs. Huckstorf has also drawn seven walks and stolen 13 bases.

Blake Guerin

In his first year of summer ball, first baseman Blake Guerin was sent to play for the Bluefield Ridge Runners in the Appalachian Summer Ball League. Guerin has earned a lot of playing time for the Ridge Runners, recording 36 at-bats in 11 games. In those 36 plate appearances, Guerin has recorded two home runs and six RBIs while drawing 10 bases on balls.

Ben Wilmes

The Hawkeyes’ utility player Ben Wilmes is competing for the Waterloo Bucks in the Northwoods Summer Ball League. Wilmes has played in 10 games for the Bucks, hitting .206 with four RBIs. Wilmes has also swiped three bags for the Bucks.