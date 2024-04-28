The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s series loss against Nebraska
UI College of Pharmacy announces first candidate for dean position
Noah Shannon signs with Las Vegas Raiders as undrafted free agent
Iowa football defensive lineman Logan Lee drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers
Johnson County under tornado watch until Sunday
Advertisement

Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s series loss against Nebraska

The Hawkeyes dropped the first two games but bounced back to win game three behind Brody Brecht’s dominant outing on the mound.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
April 28, 2024
Iowa+pitcher+Brody+Brecht+pitching+during+a+baseball+game+between+Iowa+and+Ohio+State+at+Duane+Banks+Baseball+Stadium+on+Friday%2C+May+5%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Buckeyes+16-9.
Averi Coffee
Iowa pitcher Brody Brecht pitching during a baseball game between Iowa and Ohio State at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium on Friday, May 5, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes 16-9.

The Iowa baseball team dropped two of three games on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes led 4-1 in game one, but the Huskers eventually roared back and rode the momentum to a series victory.

Here are three takeaways from the weekend disappointment:

Streaky hitting in first two games 

Iowa entered the series on a five-game winning streak, and it seemed poised to extend it early in game one.

Raider Tello got the Black and Gold off and running in the first with an RBI triple, and Davis Cop and Kyle Huckstorf responded with additional RBI singles to give the Hawkeyes a quick 3-0 lead. Sam Peterson tacked on another run in the fourth to give Iowa a 4-1 lead. But the Hawkeyes went cold the rest of the game and eventually lost game one, 7-4.

Iowa only mustered a single run in game two before the contest was suspended in the sixth inning due to a rain delay. When the game finally resumed the following day, the Hawkeyes only pushed across one more run and lost 12-2.

“The effort was there, and the energy was good, but it’s just disappointing,” head coach Rick Heller said after the first game.

Brecht deals again 

Third-year flamethrower Brody Brecht has dealt with a variety of injuries this season, but it looks like he has recaptured his old form over the last few weeks.

Brecht steamrolled his way through the Husker lineup, going seven full innings while allowing only one run and striking out 11 batters. This mark’s his second straight dominant outing after his seven inning, 12 strikeout performance on April 21 against Rutgers.

Brecht is regarded as one of the best MLB pitching prospects in the country and terrifies opposing hitters with his 100 mph fastball. His 3.76 ERA is a slight drop off from last season, but if Brecht can consistently string together quality outings the rest of the way, then the struggling Iowa pitching staff will be in a much better place moving forward.

Big week ahead 

At 22-17, the Hawkeyes will have to win the Big Ten Tournament if they want to return to the postseason for the second straight season. It’s safe to say they have a crucial week ahead of them.

Iowa will enjoy the friendly confines of Duane Banks Field throughout the week, first with two midweek contests against Illinois State and North Dakota State. The Hawkeyes will be favored in both games, but Illinois State defeated Iowa 5-3 last season.

The Hawkeyes will then host their final Big Ten series of the season against the Northwestern Wildcats, who are 13-26 overall and 2-13 in conference play. A sweep would nearly guarantee Iowa a spot in the Big Ten Tournament.
More to Discover
More in Baseball
Iowa head coach Rick Heller talks to shortstop Michael Seegers during a baseball game between Iowa and Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Duane Banks Field on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 12-1.
‘Hellerball’: The philosophy behind Iowa baseball’s offense
Iowa players celebrate during a baseball game between Iowa and Milwaukee at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 12-6.
Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Milwaukee
Iowa reliever Drew Deremer winds up during a baseball game between Bradley and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Braves 11-6.
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s 12-6 victory over Milwaukee
More in Latest News
UI College of Pharmacy announces first candidate for dean position
UI College of Pharmacy announces first candidate for dean position
Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon celebrates after tackling Nebraska running back Anthony Grant for a loss during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The Huskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 24-17.
Noah Shannon signs with Las Vegas Raiders as undrafted free agent
Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee and linebacker Jay Higgins tackle Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Lee had four total tackles. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
Iowa football defensive lineman Logan Lee drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers
More in Sports
Iowa infielder Avery Jackson and Minnesota infielder Kayla Chavez collide during a softball game between Minnesota and Iowa at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 6-2 in extra innings.
Photos: Iowa Softball vs. Minnesota
Iowa’s Paige Magee competes in the 60-meter hurdle during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Magee set a new personal and school record of 8.00.
Iowa track and field braves the storm, claims more lifetime bests in split across the country
Iowa punter Tory Taylor acknowledges fans after a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Taylor punted for 413 total yards, averaging 51.6 per play. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 15-13.
Iowa football’s Tory Taylor drafted by Chicago Bears
About the Contributor
Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in