10 books to read during Pride Month

The Stonewall Riots of June 1969 were a landmark public demonstration for queer rights, and we now know the month as one dedicated to pride. However, the celebration of LGBTQ+ stories and experiences has been around much longer than that, and is carefully documented in the folds of novels, poetry, and memoirs. These 10 book recommendations delve even further into queer culture:

“After Sappho” (2022): Author Selby Wynn Schwartz offers a series of cascading vignettes and accounts of women: sapphists, feminists and trailblazers from the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries who fought and campaigned for their right to simply exist and be treated with dignity. One finds strength in the fiery passion of Lina Poletti and Romaine Brooks, a hearth in the sensual camaraderie of Natalie Barney and Eva Palmer, and solace in the words of Virginia Woolf and Sibilla Aleramo, and discovers the true meaning of embodying the spirit of Sappho.