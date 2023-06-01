Photo: Memorial for Waterloo woman killed in car accident

A memorial for 22-year-old Jennifer Russell is seen at the intersection of Court Street and Seventh Avenue in Iowa City on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Iowa State Patrol announced that 17-year-olds Elijah Seals and Kesean Ford were racing westbound on Court Street on Saturday, May 27, around 11 p.m., when they both ran a stop sign and hit Russell. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Ford and Seals were injured along with 17-year-old passenger Michel Mbokolo. No charges have been filed yet.