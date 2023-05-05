Photos: Lost In the In-between: graduating into 2020, film premiere

The Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop’s feature film, Lost In The In-between: Graduating Into 2020, premiered at the Chauncey at FilmScene in Iowa City on Thursday.

The film follows five Iowa graduates as they find their place in the world after graduating into a global pandemic in 2020.

The film was directed by Jenna Galligan, Ryan Adams, and Jake Maish, University of Iowa and The Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop alumni. Adams and Galligan also worked as editors, along with current Iowa students, Ayrton Breckenridge and Daniel McGregor-Huyer.

There were also three members of The Daily Iowan’s professional staff involved in the team, Jason Drummond as executive producer, Danny Wilcox-Frazier as producer, and John Richard as executive editor.