Film: The Cost Of Conflict

Grace Smith, Photojournalist
October 20, 2023
Grace Smith

On Oct. 7, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel, killing over 1,400 people.

As retaliation, about 2,700 people in Gaza have been killed by Israeli air strikes, according to BBC on Oct. 17. In the Gaza Strip, Israel blocked food and water supplies, as well as fuel and electricity after the Hamas attacks.

Yaser Abudagga grew up in the Gaza Strip with his family before moving to Iowa for school and work. Now, Abudagga lives in Coralville with his family, watching the Israel-Hamas War from the United States after losing 18 family members during the long-time conflict between Israel and Palestine. 
About the Contributor
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
