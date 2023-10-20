Film: The Cost Of Conflict

On Oct. 7, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel, killing over 1,400 people.

As retaliation, about 2,700 people in Gaza have been killed by Israeli air strikes, according to BBC on Oct. 17. In the Gaza Strip, Israel blocked food and water supplies, as well as fuel and electricity after the Hamas attacks.

Yaser Abudagga grew up in the Gaza Strip with his family before moving to Iowa for school and work. Now, Abudagga lives in Coralville with his family, watching the Israel-Hamas War from the United States after losing 18 family members during the long-time conflict between Israel and Palestine.