The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Watch the Crossover at Kinnick court assembly

University of Iowa grounds and facilities employees assembled a basketball court for the Iowa women’s basketball’s Crossover at Kinnick exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
October 15, 2023
Film: Students Thoughts | Week One Hawkeye Football 2023
Film: Students Thoughts | Week One Hawkeye Football 2023
Film: Glamour and Grit: A Drag Movement
Film: Glamour and Grit: A Drag Movement
An Attendee asks a question during a question and answer after the premiere of The Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop’s feature film, Lost In The In-between: Graduating Into 2020, at the Chauncy at FilmScene in Iowa City on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The film follows five Iowa graduates as they find their place in the world post graduation. The Attendee asked a question about how the passing of Jovan Stovall impacted The Daily Iowan’s team in the editing process.
Photos: FilmScene premiere 'Lost In the In-between: graduating into 2020'
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a 3-pointer during Crossover at Kinnick, a women’s exhibition basketball game between Iowa and DePaul, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Clark shot 3-of-9 in 3-pointers. The Hawkeyes defeated the Blue Demons, 94-72.
Photos: Iowa hosts DePaul in Crossover at Kinnick
Grounds crew employee Patrick Schmelzle uses a hammer during the assembly of the basketball court for Iowa women’s basketball’s Crossover at Kinnick on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Photos: Crossover at Kinnick Court Assembly
Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones and defensive lineman Logan Lee hold the Heartland Trophy after a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 15-6.
Photos: Iowa Football vs. Wisconsin
UI student shares important story through documentary workshop
UI student shares important story through documentary workshop
Film: Student Spotlight: Eliza Link
Film: Student Spotlight: Eliza Link
Filmmakers Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Ryan Adams, Jenna Galligan and Ayrton Breckenridge work in the Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop at the University of Iowa on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Workshop produced two feature-length films over the course of three years.
Behind the Scenes | The team that made ‘Lost in the In-Between: Graduating into 2020’ possible
About the Contributor
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
