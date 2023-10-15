The Daily Iowan
Watch the Crossover at Kinnick court assembly
University of Iowa grounds and facilities employees assembled a basketball court for the Iowa women’s basketball’s Crossover at Kinnick exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Ayrton Breckenridge
,
Managing Visuals Editor
October 15, 2023
About the Contributor
Ayrton Breckenridge
, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at
The Daily Iowan.
He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the
DI
.
