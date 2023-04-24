Body found in Iowa River identified as Cristian Martinez

The Johnson County Medical Examiner has determined the body found near the east bank of the Iowa River near Napoleon Park is Cristian Martinez. Martinez had been missing since April 15.

A missing persons poster is seen on the corner of South Gilbert and South Linn streets in Iowa City on Sunday, April 16, 2023. 20-year-old Cris Martinez was last seen around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner confirmed the body found in the Iowa River on Saturday is Cristian Martinez.

Martinez had been missing since the early morning hours of April 15 after he was last seen in the alleyway behind Bardot in Iowa City. Martinez, who was originally from Muscatine, lost power in his phone earlier that night, and his family could not contact him.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, a couple near the east bank of the Iowa River reported that they thought there was a body in the water on Saturday at around 12:04 p.m.

Martinez’s cause of death is still under investigation and the autopsy is still pending.