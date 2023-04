Country music artist Justin Moore performed at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday. Moore’s performance was part of his, “You, Me, & Whiskey” tour promoting his new album, “Stray Dog,” which comes out May 5.

Country artist Jake McVey opened for Moore at the concert. Moore was also joined by special guest, country artist Pricilla Block.

Moore’s tour will continue across the U.S. ending in Colorado in September.