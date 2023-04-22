Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Nebraska

The Iowa baseball team defeated Nebraska, 11-6, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Friday. The Hawkeyes had 9 hits and the Cornhuskers had 7 hits improving Iowa’s record to, 27-10.

Iowa’s pitcher Brody Brecht ended the game with 7 strikeouts. Iowa’s pitchers Jack Whitlock had 5 strikeouts and Luke Llewellyn had 3 totaling in 15 strikeouts for the Hawkeye’s.

Nebraska’s pitcher’s Emmett Olson ended with 3 strikeouts, Corbin Hawkins with 2, and Drew Christo with 1 totaling in 6 strikeouts for the Cornhuskers.

Iowa’s pitcher and utility had 4 hits and 1 run. Nebraska’s utility player Max Anderson had 2 hits and 0 runs.

The Hawkeyes will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers tomorrow at 2:05 p.m. and again on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.