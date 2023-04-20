Regents approve 4 percent increase for 2023-24 UI housing and dining plans

The Iowa Board of Regents has approved a proposed 4 percent rate increase for the most popular housing and dining plans. The change will take effect at the start of the summer 2023 session.

The state Board of Regents approved a proposed 4.2 percent rate increase on the most popular residence halls and meal plans for all regent universities beginning this summer and into the 2023-2024 academic year.

The residence systems, including housing and dining plans, at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and Northern Iowa University, are operated entirely by the respected university. According to the proposal, the residence systems are self-supported and do not receive operation funds or capital improvements from the state.

For the 2022-23 academic year, the housing plans will increase by 4 percent, and the price changes range anywhere from $212 to $490. For the summer of 2023, housing plans will increase by 1 percent, with all daily rates rising by less than $1.

The UI has three meal plans. The Gold unlimited plan will be raised by 5 percent, which is an extra $205 for the 2023-24 academic year. The Black plan includes 220 swipes and will also be raised by 5 percent, which will be a $184 increase. Lastly, the Hawkeye meal plan consists of 75 swipes and will be raised by 4 percent, which is a $64 increase.

The UI offers four meal plans for the summer of 2023. The 200 and 50 meal plans will both see a 3 percent increase with a $49 and $15 increase, respectively. The 150-meal block will be raised by 3 percent, which will be $38. The 100-meal block will increase by 3 percent, which is $27.