Photos: 2023 Golf Hawkeye Invitational – day one

Emily Nyberg, Photojournalist
April 15, 2023

The Iowa men’s golf team hosted the first day of the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Corse in Iowa City on Friday, April 14, 2023.

There were 13 teams competing at this year’s event, Iowa, Northern Illinois, Kansas, Iowa State, Wichita State, Kansas City, South Dakota State, Tarleton State, Drake, Creighton, St. Thomas, Central Arkansas, and Western Illinois.

The Hawkeyes lead by seven shots after round one with Iowa’s Mac McClean leading the team in fifth place.

Kansas’ Sion Audrain prepares to take a shot during the Hawkeye invitational at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Friday, April 14, 2023. The Hawkeyes are leading after round one of three at the two-day tournament with Iowa’s Mac McClear leading the team in fifth place.
