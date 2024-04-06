Iowa golf notebook | Men set to compete in Calusa Cup, women travel to Chattanooga for Chattanooga Classic

After a lengthy break from the course, the Iowa men’s and women’s golf teams return to action down south this weekend — and look to build off of solid performances in their previous tournaments.

The men will compete in the Calusa Cup in Naples, Florida, from April 7-10 while the women will play in the Chattanooga Classic in Chattanooga, Tennessee, from April 7-9.

The men are fresh off of a respectable performance at the All-American Intercollegiate from March 18-19, in which they finished in seventh place. The women’s squad took home sixth place at the Tulane Classic from March 10-12 as well.

Fun in the sun

Iowa will serve as the host school for the eight-team Calusa Cup, marking its fourth-consecutive season doing so. Despite plenty of experience playing in Naples, Iowa’s best finish in the Calusa Cup was a seventh-place showing back in 2021.

The three-day tournament will take place at Calusa Pines Golf Club, which was named among the 10 Best New Private Clubs in the U.S., according to Golf Digest. The course is known for its famous pine trees and lush fairways.

The Hawkeyes will certainly have their work cut out for them in the event, as five of their opponents enter the tournament ranked in the top 40.

Florida, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Purdue, and Wake Forest are all ranked, with Georgia Tech ranked the highest at No. 15. Coincidentally, Florida defeated Georgia Tech in last season’s NCAA Championships to claim the program’s fifth national title.

Additionally, Miami of Ohio and conference foe Nebraska are also participating in the tournament.

Iowa fifth-year Mac McClear and third-year Ian Meyer come into the event on a high note as both golfers performed well at the All-American Intercollegiate in Houston, so they will lead the Hawkeye lineup:

Mac McClear Ian Meyer Max Tjoa Hogan Hansen Noah Kent

Down by the riverside

The Chattanooga Classic will feature 16 teams vying for the title, though Michigan is the only club ranked in the top 40.

The rest of the field includes Campbell, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Colorado State, East Tennessee State, Lipscomb, Middle Tennessee State, North Florida, UTSA, Yale, Western Kentucky, and Xavier. And Chattanooga will host the tournament.

The event will be played at Council Fire Golf Club, which has hosted numerous PGA Tour and NCAA Championship events. The course is well known for its lakes and mountain ranges scattered throughout the grounds.

Iowa second-year Madison Dabagia has taken over the top spot in the Hawkeye lineup with her strong play in the spring season. Dabagia has shot at or below par in eight out of her last 12 rounds, including four top-20 finishes in that span.

She will lead the Hawkeyes’ lineup once again: