Photos: Mission Creek Festival Day Two

Local musicians took the stage across Iowa City venues during the second day of the Mission Creek Festival on Friday.

In it’s 18th year, the three-day festival continues to celebrate music and literature in Iowa City.

Snail Mail, Sudan Archives, Extravision, and FlyLife among other groups performed at this years festival.

Additional performances, including Kevin Morby, and Courtney Marie Andrews at Englert, and The Heavy Heavy at Big Grove Brewery will take place on Saturday. All performance times and locations can be found on the Mission Creek website.