Photos: Mission Creek Festival Day Two

Matt Sindt, Emily Nyberg, and Shuntaro Kawasaki
April 8, 2023

Local musicians took the stage across Iowa City venues during the second day of the Mission Creek Festival on Friday.

In it’s 18th year, the three-day festival continues to celebrate music and literature in Iowa City.

Snail Mail, Sudan Archives, Extravision, and FlyLife among other groups performed at this years festival.

Additional performances, including Kevin Morby, and Courtney Marie Andrews at Englert, and The Heavy Heavy at Big Grove Brewery will take place on Saturday. All performance times and locations can be found on the Mission Creek website.

 

2023_04_07_MissionCreekDay2_MS%2BEN%2BSK001
Gallery|26 Photos
Matt Sindt
A fan walks into Riverside Theatre during the Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City on the second day of the Mission Creek Festival on April 7, 2023.

 

Facebook Comments