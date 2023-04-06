Iowa football’s Addison Ostrenga hopes to become next pro-caliber tight end out of Iowa City

The 6-foot-4 255-pounder played in all 13 contests and was one of eight true freshmen to see action in 2022.

Iowa tight end Luke Lachey gets hit by Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin after a reception during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Lachey caught five passes for 77 yards and received more targets later in the game after starting tight end Sam LaPorta exited with injury. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 13-10.

Iowa football sophomore Addison Ostrenga shifted his sights away from the baseball diamond in hopes of becoming the next pro-caliber tight end out of Iowa City.

The Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, product and 2022 Bug Tussel Three-Sport Athlete of the Year originally committed to head baseball coach Rick Heller and the Hawkeyes in August 2020.

But when he received a scholarship offer from Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz, Ostrenga couldn’t pass up the opportunity. On July 16, 2021, he announced that he was flipping his focus to the gridiron.

After a year of mentorship from the Hawkeyes’ all-time tight end reception leader and hopeful NFL Draft pick Sam LaPorta, junior tight end Luke Lachey, and tight end coach Abdul Hodge, Ostrenga feels more accustomed to the change of pace from high school and confident in his abilities on the field.

“It just came right at me, but I feel like having those guys in the room like Sam and Luke and Coach Hodge every day helped me,” Ostrenga said of the transition from high school to college football. “The biggest thing was learning the playbook, because there are just a lot more plays in there than high school. Then it was getting used to that physicality, the speed of guys, and you know, getting bigger and working faster … But now that I understand the playbook, I’m able to just go out there and play and work on the little details.”

Standing at 6-foot-4, Ostrenga quickly made his name known and was one of eight true freshmen to see action in 2022. He played in all 13 contests, earning one solo tackle and one assisted tackle on special teams against Wisconsin and his first career reception for six yards at Minnesota.

Ostrenga said getting on the field last season has helped him develop, but he also attributes his progress to the weight he’s gained since arriving on campus. Now at 255 pounds, Ostrenga said he’s comfortable where his body’s at and added that he has a similar frame to Laporta.

“When I got here I was about 230, and now I’m about 255,” Ostrenga said. “I definitely feel like speed-wise I’ve changed. In season I felt a little heavier and slower. But now with this winter program and everything, I feel like I’ve gotten faster and stronger, which has been really cool to see and feel. I’m feeling good right now.”

Ostrenga is hoping to win a spot alongside Lachey and Michigan transfer Erick All as one of Iowa’s top-three tight end prospects.

Lachey caught 28 passes for 398 yards and scored four touchdowns last season for the Hawkeyes. All had a career season with the Wolverines in 2021 with 38 receptions for 437 yards and two touchdowns and was named one of four team captains in 2022 but was out most of the season because of back surgery.

“I have seen him grow a lot,” Lachey said of Ostrenga on April 6. “He seems like he brings in every catch that is thrown to him. He’s been really good at blocking and learning the offense. I feel like I can go and ask him a lot of questions. If you know, there are many new plays, he might know them better than me. So we ask each other questions, and he’s been doing really well.”

Overall, Ostrenga feels confident about the direction of the offense so far under Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara. Ostrenga complimented McNamara’s leadership and willingness to come in and take control of the offense.

“I feel like we’re able to kind of put everybody in different positions and run the same plays, and I think it’s been working really well,” Ostrenga said. “Especially when we’re playing the best defense in the country every day and we’re able to complete passes and run the ball.”