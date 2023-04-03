Here’s what you need to know about the severe weather hitting Johnson County Tuesday

The National Weather Service has predicted rain and possibly severe thunderstorms to pass through Iowa City and Coralville on Tuesday.

Students look at the sky during stormy weather on the Old Capitol steps in Iowa City on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

After severe storms swept through Iowa last week leaving areas of Johnson County in disaster, more severe weather is expected Tuesday from mid-afternoon to around 10 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, Johnson County residents can expect to see rain between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and a larger chance of rain and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. The National Weather Service also warns that any of these thunderstorms could be severe.

“Strong long-tracked tornadoes, damaging wind, and large hail are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening,” the National Weather Service severe storm announcement states.

There is a small chance of rain and thunderstorms before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Most of the thunderstorms and rain are expected to pass through the Iowa City and Coralville area before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

High winds can also be expected with gusts passing through at a possible 40 mph and the storms are projected to be moving between 50 and 70 mph.

Iowa City Public Safety tweeted Monday warning residents of the severe weather.

“Now is the time to plan for where you and your loved ones will seek shelter if bad weather hits,” the tweet said.

