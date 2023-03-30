ICPD seeking help to identify unknown person in burglary

The Iowa City Police responded to a Thistle Court residence on March. 9. ICPD is seeking public help in identifying the unknown person of interest.

The Iowa City Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at a home earlier this month on Thistle Court.

ICPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying an unknown person or persons for the incident that took place on March 9.

At least one person forced their way into the residence and stole a sizable amount of jewelry and other items.

On March 9, 2023, Iowa City Police responded to an address on Thistle Court for a burglary report. An investigation into the incident determined an unknown person or persons forced their way into the residence and took a large amount of jewelry and other items. pic.twitter.com/61JwG6E9uh — Iowa City Public Safety (@ICPublicSafety) March 30, 2023

If any member of the public has information on the identity of the unknown person, they should contact Iowa City police at 319-356-5292.

