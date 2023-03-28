Debt accrued from student loans should be forgiven.

Student debt has been a large burden for many people. According to the Federal Student Aid website, student loan forgiveness would mean that you will not have to pay back any loans, whether that is all of it or some of it.

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, which is tied up in legal battles, would forgive student loan debt up to $10,000 for most borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. Some borrowers eligible for a federal Pell Grant would receive an additional $10,000 in loan forgiveness.

Discharges toward student loans could also be available for any individuals that need them, including those with a permanent disability or those attending an academic institution that has shut down or closed.

By forgiving, canceling, or discharging student loans, individuals would be able to use the money they would have spent on loans toward something else where they need to spend money. This could involve house payments, car payments, or any other large financial bills or tasks.

As Sen. Bernie Sanders has expressed on many occasions, people deserve to attend and access the best education that they can. He mentions, too, that we have failed this generation, and I would agree.

Every individual that we encounter carries a different story and a different ability in this world. Not everyone is able to get what another gets. Not everyone can reach as far as another. We are so used to being told that, “Life is unfair,” and though that is true in several cases, why should that stop us from trying to make it as fair as it can be?