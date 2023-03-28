Iowa softball splits doubleheader against Nebraska in home opener

The Hawkeyes feel confident after notching their third Big Ten victory of the season on Tuesday — matching their conference win total from a year ago.

Iowa pitcher Breanna Vasquez throws a pitch while scrimmaging during Iowa Softball Media Day at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The Hawkeyes begin the regular season on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Flordia Atlantic University Paradise Classic.

Iowa softball split a doubleheader against Nebraska in its home opener at Bob Pearl Field on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes prevailed over the Huskers in the first game, 3-2, and then dropped the nightcap, 9-3. The Hawkeyes are now 21-13 overall and 3-2 in conference.

“We did a good job defensively in the first game and were getting some clutch hits that we didn’t have early on in the season,” Iowa head coach Renee Gillispie said after the doubleheader. “We didn’t quite get those clutch hits that we needed in the second game, and it could’ve been a different ball game if we had those. But, they’re playing well and they’re playing relaxed. I think they’re getting better every single game and our defense is getting stronger, which is going to be key for us to have a lot of success down the road.”

The Hawkeyes opened Big Ten play with a three-game series at Penn State last weekend. They lost in extra innings, 3-2, on Friday and then bounced back with two victories on Sunday to take the series, 2-1.

Iowa’s three Big Ten victories already match the Hawkeyes’ conference win total from last season. Gillispie said she attributes part of this success to the pitching staff’s increased confidence and improvement on defense.

Fifth-year right-handed pitcher Breanna Vasquez, who started the first game against Nebraska on Tuesday, said the hard work the Hawkeyes put in during the offseason and in the bullpen has benefited each pitcher come game time.

Vasquez earned her 11th win on the bump against the Huskers, who rank second in the Big Ten in batting average and slugging percentage at .328 and .527, respectively. Vasquez gave up two earned runs on five hits and had two strikeouts.

Vasquez also showed her composure on the mound when she battled out of a bases loaded jam in the fifth inning.

“All you can do in a situation like that is breathe and try to relax,” Vasquez said. “I got myself in a tricky situation. You don’t want to have the bases loaded against a team like this. They’re really good at hitting. So, all I could do was trust myself, trust my coaches, and trust the defense.”

Gillispie also said the freshmen have played a crucial role in the Hawkeyes’ success so far this season. Iowa has had five freshmen start in at least 45 percent of the games this season, including shortstop Tory Bennett, who has started in all 34 contests thus far.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Jalen Adams out of Fort Dodge started on the bump in the nightcap against Nebraska and has thrown 67.2 innings total for the Hawkeyes this season, boasting a 1.73 ERA.

“I think it’s a lot to do with the freshmen,” Gillispie said. “You look at how many freshmen are starting right now, and they’re hungry. They want to compete. They’re fighting for Iowa. If you can get them to believe in themselves and compete, then we have a chance to win some games.”

The Hawkeye offense was led by outfielder Brylee Klosterman on Tuesday. She went 3-for-5 with a single, double, and home run. Klosterman’s showing at the plate on Tuesday boosted her confidence following her 0-for-6 performance last weekend against the Nittany Lions. Klosterman said focusing on what she can control and repeatedly telling herself at the plate to ‘see the ball,’ is what helped her on Tuesday.

The North Liberty, Iowa, product was especially excited to be back in Iowa City because her family and friends are just a short drive away from Bob Pearl Field.

“It’s awesome being home, especially me being from here,” Klosterman said. “I have a lot of friends and family who come, and it’s just so fun being in this environment. It gives it a different feel when our fans are here and we’re on our home turf.”

Iowa will be back at Bob Pearl Field on Friday at 5 p.m. to kick off a three-game series against Northwestern. All three contests will be streamed live on BTN+.

“I think we can compete with anybody,” Vasquez said. “It’s our game if we make it our game. I think we need to trust and believe in each other, which we’ve been doing, and know that we’re able to beat any Big Ten team out there.”