Iowa softball notebook | Hawkeyes head to West Lafayette to face Purdue in three-game series

The Iowa softball team will look to improve upon its respectable start this season in a three-game away series against the Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Indiana, this weekend.

The Hawkeyes currently sit at an overall record of 16-12 and are 4-2 thus far in conference play. The Purdue Boilermakers sit at 14-18 overall and are 2-4 in the Big Ten. Purdue’s only two conference wins have come against Rutgers.

Thus, the Hawkeyes are currently tied for fifth place in the Big Ten standings while the Boilermakers sit at the bottom half of the conference.

Iowa has a team batting average of .295 in conference play, but the Boilermakers are struggling offensively and currently sit dead last in the Big Ten in hitting with a batting average of .178.

While still early in conference play, the Boilermakers have shown the potential to put together a good game offensively, though, batting .268 in non-conference games. But strong, accurate Hawkeye pitching will serve as an advantage to escape West Lafayette with a couple of wins.

In pitching, Iowa boasts a team ERA of 3.00, which sits at third place in the Big Ten standings. The Boilermakers are behind the Hawkeyes once again, this time at ninth place in the conference with a team ERA of 4.97.

The Hawkeyes are predominantly led by pitcher Jalen Adams. Adams was just named Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week after her strong two-game performance against Michigan State last weekend and has thrown over 103.2 innings for Iowa this season. Adams has accounted for 56.95 percent of the team’s total innings pitched.

On the bump, Purdue is led by Julia Gossett, Madi Elish, and Kendall Klochak. The three combined for over 75 percent of innings pitched for the Boilermakers — and of the 32 starts this season, they account for 25 of them.

Fielding has been a very strong category for the Hawkeyes in conference play too. Thus far, Iowa sits in first place in the statistic, only allowing one error in six Big Ten games. Additionally, the Hawkeyes have turned three double-plays.

Purdue currently sits at 13th place in Big Ten fielding standings, only ahead of Illinois. The Boilermakers have nine errors in the conference and have yet to even turn in a double-play. Purdue will need to fill in fielding gaps to win games, but active and sneaky Hawkeye bats can keep the Boilermakers at bay.

First pitch is set for Friday, April 5, at 4:00 p.m. in Bittinger Stadium.