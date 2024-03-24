Iowa softball goes 2-1 against Wisconsin in Big Ten series opener

Iowa softball opened up Big Ten play this weekend against the Wisconsin Badgers. Iowa went 2-1 in the series and picked up its first win against the Badgers in six years.

Game one of the three-day series against the Wisconsin Badgers started well for the Hawkeyes. They won that first game against Wisconsin in six years by a score of 4-1. Iowa started hot offensively, scoring three of its four runs in the first inning.

Jalen Adams got the start for the Hawkeyes and recorded her seventh win of the season. Adams pitched a complete game and allowed three hits and only one run on the day. Adams contributed offensively as well, going 1-for-2 on the day.

First-year infielder Soo-Jin Berry got the Hawkeyes rolling, bringing in two teammates from a hard-hit double into left center field. The Hawkeyes recorded three hits off of three runs in the first inning. Berry went 2-for-2 on the day, with a total of three RBIs. Third-year Rylie Moss and first-year Jena Young also found success at the plate, both recording two hits on the day as well.

The Badgers’ lone run of the day came off of the bat of second-year infielder Emily Bojan, who hit a solo home run over the left field wall in the top of the third inning. Following Bojan’s home run, a hit batter and a single soon gave the Badgers two runners on base.

Iowa would score one more run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Second-year outfielder Echo Mattiello got the inning going with a hard-hit single. Immediately following Mattiello’s single were back to back bunt singles from Moss and Young. Berry recorded an RBI with a sac fly to right field.

The Hawkeyes finished the game with four runs, eight hits, and one error.

In a postgame interview with head coach Renee Gillispie, she reiterated that the Hawkeyes need to stay focused with two games left in the series.

“The leadership on this team is fantastic: They’re basically fighting for each other now,” Gillispie said. “That was the biggest piece for this game was just them being on board with each other, fighting. And you saw the energy. For me it was deafening being at third base. They’re doing what they need to do, bringing the energy, and that’s what this game is all about.”

Game two

Iowa softball started out hot offensively in game one of a Saturday double-header. Pitcher Jaylee Ojo picked up her third win on the bump. She went 4.1 innings, striking out four Badgers, giving up seven hits, and walking three.

Third-year Devyn Greer had a career game, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and racking up four RBIs. Greer got the Hawkeyes rolling in the first inning, bringing in three teammates with a hard-hit double in the first inning. That gave Iowa an early 3-0 lead.

Wisconsin responded with a run of her own in the third inning, bringing the score to 3-1. Iowa then immediately responded with three more runs of its own, making the score 6-1.

Berry and Young also did well offensively. Berry recorded three hits with one RBI while Young recorded two hits. Third-baseman Avery Jackson was also credited with two RBIs on one hit.

Iowa finished the game with 12 hits, 10 runs, and no errors.

Game three

Iowa unfortunately ended the weekend on a somewhat sour note, getting shut out by Wisconsin pitcher Tessa Magnanimo.

Wisconsin relied on small ball to get its two runs. A sacrifice bunt from Emmy Wells to bring in a run in the first inning. Wells eventually had a solo home run in the fourth to bring the final score to 2-0.

Adams picked up the loss for the Hawkeyes, going all seven innings. She allowed five hits, one walk, and three strikeouts.

Up next

Iowa is set to face the Michigan State Spartans in another three-day home series this weekend. First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m on Friday at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City.