Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Western Michigan

Matt Sindt, Photo Editor
March 24, 2023

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Western Michigan Broncos, 9-3, at Duane Banks Field on Friday.

After an uneventful first inning, Iowa scored three points in the bottom of second to hold a solid lead for the entire game. West Michigan was unable to score a single point until the top of the seventh inning, and then two more in the ninth. Iowa’s record is 17-3, with seven wins in a row now.

The Hawkeyes play the Broncos again at Duane Banks Field on Saturday at 2:05 pm.

032423_Baseball-vs-WestMich_MS01
Gallery|18 Photos
Matt Sindt
A teammate helps Iowa catcher Cade Moss put on his gear during a baseball game between Iowa and West Michigan at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Friday, March 24, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 9-3.
