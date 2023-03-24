Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Western Michigan

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Western Michigan Broncos, 9-3, at Duane Banks Field on Friday.

After an uneventful first inning, Iowa scored three points in the bottom of second to hold a solid lead for the entire game. West Michigan was unable to score a single point until the top of the seventh inning, and then two more in the ninth. Iowa’s record is 17-3, with seven wins in a row now.

The Hawkeyes play the Broncos again at Duane Banks Field on Saturday at 2:05 pm.