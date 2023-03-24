Northwest Junior High School evacuated for the second day in a row after bomb threat

A bomb threat was called into the school for two consecutive days.

The Iowa City Community School District sign in Iowa City is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

Northwest Junior High School students and staff evacuated Friday for the second time in two days after receiving another bomb threat.

Police did not identify a bomb after searching the building, and classes resumed. The incident adds to a list of bomb threats and active shooter calls the Iowa Community School District received this week.

Junior high staff received a threat over email on Thursday at 8:40 a.m., and students and staff evacuated the building shortly after.

On Tuesday, both Iowa City and North Liberty schools in the district were among 30 schools across Iowa that received calls of fake active shooters. After the calls were deemed as false, classes resumed.

Iowa City Community School District Superintendent Matt Degner said in an email to families and students on Friday that Coralville police conducted a search and determined there was no explosive device found in the school.

“As always, student and staff safety is our highest priority,” Denger wrote. “We continue to work with local law enforcement to investigate these threats and ensure our buildings are safe for all students and staff.”

Students were given the option to be picked up from school or resume classes, Degner wrote.