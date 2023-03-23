Northwest Junior High resumes classes after bomb threat

The Northwest Junior High in Coralville was evacuated early Thursday morning because a bomb threat was sent to teachers and staff. All students, teachers, and staff safely relocated back into the school after no explosive devices were found.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Classes resumed at Northwest Junior High School after a school evacuation because of a bomb threat sent to staff Thursday morning.

Junior high staff received a threat over email that an explosive device was located in the school building. After the school called the police at 8:40 a.m., Coralville police evacuated the school building and relocated students, teachers, and staff to the Coralville Recreation Center, according to the Johnson County calls for service.

The Coralville Police Department and an explosive detection K9 from the University of Iowa Police Department searched the entire building, and no explosives were found.

Students, teachers, and staff safely returned to their classrooms by 10 a.m.

The Iowa City Community School District is continuing to work with the Coralville Police Department as the threat continues to be under investigation.