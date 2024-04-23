Hills Elementary students to move to Alexander Elementary School after closure

Iowa City Community School District teachers are working behind the scenes to transition Hills Elementary School students to Alexander Elementary School by this fall following the school’s closure.

Starting this fall, all Hills students will attend Alexander Elementary School at ​​3571 Sycamore St., along with six teachers and 10 support staff. Alexander is almost three times the size of Hills, with 361 current students compared to the 141 students currently enrolled at Hills.

After experiencing strong pushback from the community in an emotional decision to close Hills Elementary School, the Iowa City Community School District board of directors heard presentations on Tuesday about transitioning Hills students to their new school.

ICCSD Superintendent Matt Degner said all teachers and staff members from Hills were relocated within the district, and the closure did not cost anyone their jobs. Transportation will also be provided to all students from Hills so they can get to Alexander. The schools are a 12-minute drive from each other, according to Google Maps.

Alexander’s Principal Katie Thompson formed a transition committee that will have its first official meeting on April 29 to ensure all students’ and their families’ questions and needs from both schools are addressed.

The committee is composed of 13 district staff from both Hills and Alexander Elementary, according to the presentation.

Hills’ Principal Reagan Boeset is helping Thompson organize a field trip for current Hills K-fourth graders to visit Alexander before the end of the school year so they can experience their new school and be more comfortable with the move.

Three events will also be held over the summer for families and kids from both schools to mingle and get a chance to meet each other before the fall semester.

In her presentation to the board of directors, Thompson emphasized the value of learning about Hills’ traditions, such as Grandparents’ Day, and incorporating them into Alexander’s own traditions.

“We’re really proud of our community building that we do at Alexander,” Thompson said. “I think that welcoming new students into our community is a strength of ours. We’re going to start slow to go fast.”