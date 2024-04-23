The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Hills Elementary students to move to Alexander Elementary School after closure
Students march for Take Back the Night at Pentacrest to call for end to sexual violence
Dane’s Dairy transitions to new ownership
Iowa City man sentenced for gun negligence leading to 3-year-old's death
JoCo nonprofit refutes county’s claim to reallocate affordable housing funding
Hills Elementary students to move to Alexander Elementary School after closure

Hills Elementary School was closed in late March due to budget cuts.
Byline photo of Grace Olson
Grace Olson, News Reporter
April 23, 2024
Iowa+City+Community+School%E2%80%99s+Superintendent+Matt+Degner+during+a+school+board+meeting+in+the+District%E2%80%99s+Educational+Services+Center%2C+on+Tuesday%2C+Jan.+23%2C+2024.+
Carly Schrum
Iowa City Community School’s Superintendent Matt Degner during a school board meeting in the District’s Educational Services Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Iowa City Community School District teachers are working behind the scenes to transition Hills Elementary School students to Alexander Elementary School by this fall following the school’s closure. 

Starting this fall, all Hills students will attend Alexander Elementary School at ​​3571 Sycamore St., along with six teachers and 10 support staff. Alexander is almost three times the size of Hills, with 361 current students compared to the 141 students currently enrolled at Hills. 

After experiencing strong pushback from the community in an emotional decision to close Hills Elementary School, the Iowa City Community School District board of directors heard presentations on Tuesday about transitioning Hills students to their new school.

ICCSD Superintendent Matt Degner said all teachers and staff members from Hills were relocated within the district, and the closure did not cost anyone their jobs. Transportation will also be provided to all students from Hills so they can get to Alexander. The schools are a 12-minute drive from each other, according to Google Maps. 

Alexander’s Principal Katie Thompson formed a transition committee that will have its first official meeting on April 29 to ensure all students’ and their families’ questions and needs from both schools are addressed. 

The committee is composed of 13 district staff from both Hills and Alexander Elementary, according to the presentation.

Hills’ Principal Reagan Boeset is helping Thompson organize a field trip for current Hills K-fourth graders to visit Alexander before the end of the school year so they can experience their new school and be more comfortable with the move. 

Three events will also be held over the summer for families and kids from both schools to mingle and get a chance to meet each other before the fall semester. 

In her presentation to the board of directors, Thompson emphasized the value of learning about Hills’ traditions, such as Grandparents’ Day, and incorporating them into Alexander’s own traditions. 

“We’re really proud of our community building that we do at Alexander,” Thompson said. “I think that welcoming new students into our community is a strength of ours. We’re going to start slow to go fast.”
Grace Olson
Grace Olson, News Reporter
(she/her/hers)
Grace Olson is a first-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications. She's a news reporter for The DI, reporting primarily on local government. She is from Denver, Colorado and worked on the pirnt publication from her high school prior to her work in college.
Carly Schrum
Carly Schrum, Photojournalist
she/her/hers
Carly is a freshman majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and potentially majoring in sustainability. She works at the Daily Iowan as a photojournalist.
