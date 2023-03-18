Live results | 2023 NCAA Championship finals, Iowa’s Real Woods competes for first title

Woods will compete for his first-ever national title on Saturday night at 141 pounds against Northern Colorado’s No. 2 seed Andrew Alirez.

No. 1 seeded 141-pound Iowa’s Real Woods gestures towards the crowd No. 4 seeded 141-pound Nebraska’s Brock Hardy during session four of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Friday, March 17, 2023. Woods defeated Hardy by major decision, 11-1.

TULSA — Iowa men’s wrestler and 141-pound Real Woods will compete for his first-ever national title on Saturday night in Session VI of the 2023 NCAA Championships against Northern Colorado’s No. 2 seed Andrew Alirez. The finals will begin at 157 pounds at 6 p.m. and will be televised live on ESPN.

Iowa secured a second-place team finish during Session V and heads into the championship round with 82.5 points. Penn State clinched its second-consecutive national title this morning and heads into the finals with 127.5 points — five Nittany Lion wrestlers will be competing for individual titles.

FINALS MATCHUPS

157 POUNDS: No. 1 Austin O’Connor (North Carolina) over No. 2 Levi Haines (Penn State) via 6-2 decision

After a scoreless first period, O’Connor rode Haines the entire second period. O’Connor escaped within the first 10 seconds of the third period and earned two takedowns to clinch the match and become a two-time national champion.

165 POUNDS: No. 2 Keegan O’Toole (Missouri) over No. 1 David Carr (Iowa State) via 8-2 decision

O’Toole avenged his two losses to Carr earlier this season with an 8-2 victory and 1:55 of riding time. Carr was undefeated coming into the match but couldn’t muster a takedown. O’Toole earned a two-point near fall in the final minute to clinch his second-consecutive national title.

174 POUNDS: No. 1 Carter Starocci (Penn State) over No. 2 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) via fall

Starocci remains undefeated on the season, pinning Labriola in 2:46 for his third-consecutive national title.

184 POUNDS: No. 3 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) over No. 1 Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) via 7-2 decision

Brooks controlled the match from the whistle. He earned a penalty point in the third period after Keckeisen was called for his third caution. Brooks prevails, 7-2, for his third-consecutive national championship.

197 POUNDS: No. 1 Nino Bonaccorsi (Pittsburgh) over No. 7 Tanner Sloan (South Dakota State) via 5-2 decision

The underdog struck first, as Sloan scored a takedown near the edge in the first period. Sloan started down in the second and escaped within a minute for his final score of the bout. Bonaccorsi scored a takedown and rode Sloan for 1:17 to trail by one heading into the final two minutes. Bonaccorsi chose neutral in the third and scored the match-clinching takedown to win his first national title, 5-2, with 2:10 of total riding time.

285 POUNDS: No. 1 Mason Parris (Michigan) over No. 3 Greg Kerkvliet (Penn State) via 5-1 decision

A new heavyweight champion was crowned for the first time since 2019 on Saturday night — Minnesota’s Gable Stevenson took home the title in 2021 and 2022. The NCAA Championships were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Parris reigned supreme for the third time this season over Kerkvliet. Parris defeated Kerkvliet, 5-1, for his first national title. Parris finished fifth in 2022.

125 POUNDS: No. 2 Pat Glory (Princeton) over No. 4 Matt Ramos (Purdue) via 4-1 decision

Glory shuts down Ramos, 4-1, with 1:16 of riding time to become Princeton’s first national champion since 1951. Glory placed runner-up to Iowa’s three-time national Spencer Lee in the 2021-22 NCAA finals.

133 POUNDS: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) vs. No. 3 Vito Arujau (Cornell)

141 POUNDS: No. 1 Real Woods (Iowa) vs. No. 2 Andrew Alirez (Northern Colorado)

149 POUNDS: No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) vs. No. 2 Sammy Sasso (Ohio State)

