Live results | Six Iowa men’s wrestlers compete in Session IV of 2023 NCAA Championships

The Hawkeyes’ 125-pound Spencer Lee, 141-pound Real Woods, and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi will compete in the NCAA Tournament semifinals starting at 7 p.m.

No. 1 seeded 141-pound Iowa’s Real Woods wrestles No. 8 seeded 141-pound Mizzou’s Allan Hart during session three of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Friday, March 17, 2023. Woods defeated Hart by major decision, 9-0.

TULSA— Six Iowa men’s wrestlers will compete in Session IV of the 2023 NCAA Championships on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. The Hawkeyes are in second in the team race with 48 points, trailing the Penn State Nittany Lions 78. Semifinal matches will be televised live on ESPN while consolation bouts will be on ESPN+.

Three Iowa grapplers advanced to Friday night’s semifinals — 125-pound Spencer Lee, 141-pound Real Woods, and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi. Hawkeye 149-pound Max Murin, 174-pound Nelson Brands, and 197-pound Jacob Warner will compete for a berth to the consolation quarterfinals later tonight.

RELATED: Iowa men’s wrestling notebook | Session III recap, Session IV preview

Follow the live blog below for updates throughout the evening:

Semifinals

125 POUNDS: No. 4 Matt Ramos (PUR) over No. 1 Spencer Lee (IA) via fall

Period 1: Lee called for stalling as they go out of bounds. Ramos gets a takedown and two-point near fall. Lee escapes. Stalling on Ramos. Lee is down, 4-1.

Period 2: Lee on top. Lee takes the lead with a four-point near fall. Lee rides him the rest of the period. He has 1:35 of riding time.

Period 3: Ramos nearly gets back points. Crowd wants Lee called for stalling. Lee gets pinned with one second left.

141 POUNDS: No. 1 Real Woods (IA) over No. 4 Brock Hardy (NEB) via major decision

Period 1: Woods comes out strong in the first with a takedown and four-point near fall. He leads, 6-1.

Period 2: Scoreless. Woods has 2:26 of riding time.

Period 3: Woods scores another four-point near fall to clinch the match, 10-1. Woods will compete for his first NCAA title tomorrow night.

285 POUNDS: No. 4 Tony Cassioppi (IA) vs. No. 1 Mason Parris (MICH)

Consolations

149 POUNDS: No. 9 Max Murin (IA) over No. 22 Chance Lamer (MICH) via decision

Period 1: Murin gets a takedown as time expires.

Period 2: Lamer escapes for only score of the period.

Period 3: Murin escapes. Michigan throws the brick to challenge a takedown for Lamer in the final seconds that wasn’t called and it was unsuccessful. Murin wins, 3-2, to advance to tonight’s consolation quarterfinals. Murin clinched All-American status with the victory.

174 POUNDS: No. 11 Nelson Brands (IA) vs. No. 9 Edmond Ruth (ILL)

Period 1: Brands starts the scoring with a takedown on the edge and rides Ruth out the remainder of the period.

197 POUNDS: No. 14 Jacob Warner (IA) vs. No. 8 Silas Allred (NEB)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.