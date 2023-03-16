Live results | Iowa men’s wrestling competes in Session II of 2023 NCAA Championships

Eight Hawkeye wrestlers are still in contention for individual titles.

No. 8 seeded 149-pound Iowa’s Max Murin wrestles No. 25 seeded 149-pound Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Caleb Tyus during session one of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Murin defeated Tyus by decision, 6-3.

TULSA — The Iowa men’s wrestling team will compete in Session II of the 2023 NCAA Championships on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the BOK Center. Iowa is third in the team race with 12 points, trailing North Carolina State’s 12.5 and Penn State’s 16.

Eight Iowa men’s wrestlers won their Session I matchups and are still in contention for individual titles. Hawkeye Brody Teske and Cobe Siebrecht suffered losses in round one and will now try and battle their way through the consolation bracket for third place in their respective weight classes.

Session II will be televised live on ESPN. The pigtail and consolation matches will be on mats one, two, seven, and eight. The championship matches will be on mats 3-6.

Follow the live blog below for updates throughout Session II:

Championship bracket

125 POUNDS: No. 1 Spencer Lee (IA) over No. 16 Jack Medley (MICH) via tech fall

Lee is 2-0 against Medley this season with an 11-2 major decision in this year’s dual meet and tech fall in five minutes at the 2023 conference tournament.

Period 1: Lee starts right where he left off with a takedown and three four-point near falls within the first two minutes of the match. Lee then earned a two-point near fall to clinch the match in 2:30. Lee prevails, 17-0, with 2:16 of riding time.

He will compete in the quarterfinals tomorrow against Lock Haven’s No. 8 seed Anthony Noto.

141 POUNDS: No. 1 Real Woods (IA) vs. No. 17 Dylan D’Emilio (OSU)

149 POUNDS: No. 8 Max Murin (IA) vs. No. 9 Jaden Abas (STAN)

165 POUNDS: No. 6 Patrick Kennedy (IA) vs. No. 11 Cameron Amine (MICH)

174 POUNDS: No. 11 Nelson Brands (IA) vs. No. 6 Ethan Smith (OSU)

184 POUNDS: No. 12 Abe Assad (IA) vs. No. 5 Marcus Coleman (ISU)

197 POUNDS: No. 14 Jacob Warner (IA) vs. No. 3 Rocky Elam (MIZZ)

285 POUNDS: No. 4 Tony Cassioppi (IA) vs. No. 13 Tyrell Gordon (UNI)

Consolation bracket

133 POUNDS: No. 23 Brody Teske (IA) vs. No. 26 Connor Brown (MIZZ)

157 POUNDS: No. 14 Cobe Siebrecht (IA) vs. No. 30 Jared Hill (OU)/ No. 33 Nathan Lukez (ARMY)

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the evening for updates.