Live results | Iowa men’s wrestling competes in Session I of 2023 NCAA Championships

The Hawkeyes will start their pursuit of a national title on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the BOK Center.

No. 3 seeded 165-pound Iowa’s Patrick Kennedy walks off the mat after losing to No. 1 seeded Dean Hamiti during session four of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Hamiti defeated Kennedy by decision, 9-6, for the 165-pound championship title.

TULSA — The Iowa men’s wrestling team will compete in Session I of the 2023 NCAA Championships on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the BOK Center. The Hawkeyes enter the event fresh off a second-place finish at the Big Ten Championships.

All 10 Hawkeyes finished seventh or higher at the conference tournament, earning them each automatic berths to the 2023 national championships. Iowa joins Oklahoma State, Missouri, and Virginia Tech as the only schools with wrestlers competing at all 10 weight classes.

Hawkeye 125-pound Spencer Lee is looking to make history as he will compete for his fourth national title, which no Iowa wrestler has ever achieved. Lee is 11-0 against other wrestlers in the 125-pound bracket and 15-0 all-time at the NCAA Championships with three pins, four technical falls, and four major decisions.

Iowa’s 133-pound Brody Teske has a tough first-round matchup against Illinois’ Lucas Byrd, who is 28-4 on the season. Teske placed seventh at the conference tournament, while Byrd finished third.

Hawkeye 157-pound Cobe Siebrecht and 165-pound Patrick Kennedy will be making their national tournament debuts. Siebrecht placed seventh at the Big Ten Championships, while Kennedy placed second with a 9-6 loss to Wisconsin’s Dean Hamiti in the finals bout.

Iowa’s 197-pound Jacob Warner will take on Michigan State’s No. 19 seed Cameron Caffey in the first round. Warner was supposed to face him at the conference tournament in the fifth-place match, but Caffey medically forfeited.

Session I will be televised live on ESPNU at 11 a.m.

Follow the live blog below for updates throughout Session I:

125 POUNDS: No. 1 Spencer Lee (IA) over No. 33 Tucker Owens (AF) via fall

Period 1: Lee comes out hot and scores a takedown in the first 15 seconds and then executes his notorious tilt to pin Owens in 36 seconds. The fall marked Lee’s quickest pin of the season — he pinned Nebraska’s Liam Cronin in 38 seconds in this year’s dual meet.

Lee will face Michigan’s No. 16 Jack Medley in the second round tonight. Lee is 2-0 against Medley this season with a major decision and tech fall.

133 POUNDS: No. 10 Lucas Byrd (ILL) over No. 23 Brody Teske (IA) via decision

Period 1: Byrd gets a quick takedown. Byrd turns Teske on his back for a near fall, but Teske rolls to avoid the pin and escapes. Byrd has 1:29 of riding time.

Period 2: Teske starts on top. Teske milks down Byrd’s riding time to three seconds before he escapes and extends his lead to 7-1.

Period 3: Teske earns a quick reversal to start the third. Byrd answers with his own reversal. Teske gets another reversal to cut his deficit to three, but Bryd is relentless and turns him for back points. Teske musters another takedown in the final seconds, but it’s not enough as he falls, 13-10.

Teske will meet Mizzou’s No. 26 Connor Brown in the first round of consolations tonight. Teske faced Brown in his sophomore season at Northern Iowa, defeating him, 12-10, in sudden victory.

141 POUNDS: No. 1 Real Woods (IA) over No. 32 Kal Miller (MD) via major decision

Period 1: Woods is aggressive from the whistle and scores a takedown. Woods scores two more takedowns and then rolls through to put Miller on his back for near-fall points. Woods has 2:42 of riding time.

Period 2: Woods gets a takedown near the edge. Woods continues to dominate on top as Miller gets called for stalling.

Period 3: Stalling call on Woods as he stops to talk with Tom Brands near the edge of the mat. Woods mustered 4:06 of total riding time for a 13-1 victory.

Woods will meet Maryland’s No. 32 Kal Miller in the second round tonight.

149 POUNDS: No. 8 Max Murin (IA) over No. 25 Caleb Tyus (SIUE) via decision

Period 1: Murin gets on the board first with a takedown near the edge. The pair scrambles and Tyus escapes. Murin has 30 seconds of riding time.

Period 2: Tyus starts on bottom and gets an escape late to knot it at two. Murin still has over two minutes of riding time.

Period 3: Murin starts on bottom and escapes in 33 seconds. Murin ices the match with a takedown on the edge in the final 40 seconds to win, 6-3, with riding time.

Murin will face Stanford’s No. 9 Jaden Abas in the second round tonight.

157 POUNDS: No. 19 Garrett Model (WIS) over No. 14 Cobe Siebrecht (IA) vis decision

Period 1: Siebrecht, whose right shoulder is all wrapped up, starts the scoring with a takedown. Siebrecht rolls through a scramble to earn another takedown on the edge. Model escapes. Model gets a shot in on Siebrecht’s legs with the clock winding down, but Siebrecht uses his length to avoid any damage.

Period 2: Siebrecht quickly escapes. Model puts Siebrecht in a cradle for back points. Siebrecht responds with a reversal to cut his deficit to two, but Model fights back with a takedown to clinch it. Siebrecht falls, 10-5.

Siebrecht will face Oklahoma’s No. 30 Jared Hill in the the first round of consolations tonight.

165 POUNDS: No. 6 Patrick Kennedy (IA) over No. 27 Will Formato (APP) via decision

Period 1: Lots of hand fighting before Kennedy gets in on a shot for a takedown. Formato escapes. Kennedy earns another takedown in the final seconds on the period.

Period 2: Kennedy starts on bottom. Kennedy scores a reversal 1:10 into the period and rides Formato the rest of the way.

Period 3: Formato starts on bottom and escapes. The pair scrambles but no scores. Kennedy earns one minute of riding time to win, 7-2.

It will be a rematch of the 2023 Big Ten Tournament semifinals tonight as Kennedy meets Michigan’s No. 11 Cameron Amine. Kennedy beat Amine in the semis, 3-2, with a clutch takedown in the final 25 seconds.

174 POUNDS: No. 11 Nelson Brands (IA) vs. No. 22 Alex Faison (NCST)

184 POUNDS: No. 12 Abe Assad (IA) vs. No. 21 Giuseppe Hoose (BUFF)

197 POUNDS: No. 14 Jacob Warner (IA) vs. No. 19 Cameron Caffey (MSU)

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 4 Tony Cassioppi (IA) vs. No. 29 Jaron Smith (MD)

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for updates.