Photos: Iowa baseball vs. St. Thomas

Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Photojournalist
March 15, 2023

The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team defeated St. Thomas, 10-1, at Duane Banks Field on Wednesday. Iowa recorded 10 runs on eight hits.

Iowa Utility player Sam Peterson recorded two hits and five RBIs. Petersen hit a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning. Iowa pitcher Keaton Anthony collected his first win of the season after pitching three innings of work.

Despite recording three errors, the Hawkeyes held the Tommies to just one run and four hits. St.Thomas’ only run came in the top of the fifth inning after second basemen Sam Kulesa hit an RBI single to left field.

The Hawkeyes improved to 12-3 on the season and will face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at home on Thursday, March 16.

The National Anthem plays before a baseball game between Iowa and St. Thomas at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tommies, 10-1.
