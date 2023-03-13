Trial+of+former+UI+student+charged+with+attempted+murder+postponed

RELATED: Trial for former UI student with theft, attempted murder charges pushed to March 2023

The trial of former University of Iowa student Ali Younes was pushed back for a second time to May 16 at the Johnson County Courthouse.

The trial was previously rescheduled last November to begin on March 28, according to court documents from March 9.

Younes, 19, was a first-year student at the UI from 2021 until his arrest in April 2022. He was first arrested after reportedly strangling a woman and stealing her earrings outside the UI Art Building West in April 2022.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, and attempted murder.

According to a police report, Younes was issued a criminal trespass warning at the time for the UI campus. Before his arrest, Younes had been the subject of several complaints to the UI Office of Campus Safety.

In these complaints, it was reported that Younes allegedly stalked, sexually harassed, and sexually assaulted individuals on four different occasions at Slater Residence Hall.First-degree robbery and attempted murder are Class B felonies, which under Iowa law, are punishable by up to 25 years in prison. First-degree theft is a Class C felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $13,660.