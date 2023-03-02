UI to combine all safety services into one organization

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety will be working on better accommodating safety services by combining them into the new Office of Campus Safety.

A University of Iowa police truck is seen in Iowa City on Monday, April 11, 2022.

The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety is rebranding the department to pull all safety services into one organization called the Office of Campus Safety.

The Office of Campus Safety will focus on improving the UI’s law enforcement, response options for mental health support, and crisis intervention.

The UI aims to support students, faculty, and staff by bringing more mental health and well-being into the campus culture. No services already offered by the Department of Public Safety will be discontinued, but names may change.

The university’s Threat Assessment Team will join The Office of Campus Safety and make a threat awareness work group. The group will be called the Campus Threat Awareness Round Table and will be made up of members from various areas of campus.

The round table will work as another non-law enforcement response option.

Mark Bullock, the UI Department of Safety current assistant vice president and director, will lead the Office of Campus Safety, and his new title will be assistant vice president for campus safety.

The restructuring will take place over the next 12 months.