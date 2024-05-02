The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Former Iowa women's basketball player Kate Martin signs with Excel Sports Management
Over 250 march to IC City Hall to protest new Iowa immigration law
UI first-year student wins award for self-made business
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs Income tax cuts into law
Hancher announces 2024-25 Broadway series 
Advertisement

Students petition to introduce American Sign Language major at UI

UI ASL club member Kate Hinz started a petition to get UI to start an ASL major to further educate students and improve communication with the Deaf community.
Fatima Salinas, News Reporter
May 2, 2024
Vice+President+Ellie+McGovern+leads+midterm+review+during+University+of+Iowa+ASL+Club+at+Phillips+Hall+in+Iowa+City+on+Tuesday%2C+Oct.+17%2C+2023.
Emily Nyberg
Vice President Ellie McGovern leads midterm review during University of Iowa ASL Club at Phillips Hall in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

A petition by the University of Iowa’s American Sign Language Club to ask the university to start an ASL major has garnered over 1,400 signatures over two months.

ASL Club member Kate Hinz, who started the petition, said she got the idea of the petition in a conversation with ASL Department Director Rebecca Clark, who mentioned that in 2020, there was a push for an ASL major that gained a lot of traction. The UI currently only offers an ASL minor.

However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, progress was lost due to funding issues.

“I wanted to help the ASL department gain some support for the push toward the establishment of a B.A. in ASL,” Hinz said. “I worked on the petition for a few weeks and finally got it up around the first week of April.”

Currently, no school in the state of Iowa offers a four-year ASL major, Hinz said. The only ASL-specific program available is a two-year associate’s degree from Scott County Community College in Riverdale, Iowa.

“That is shocking, to say the least,” Hinz said. “While it is a good program, to really learn sign language you need more exposure than what a two-year program can offer.”

Hinz also said there is a huge need for more people who can sign in the state, which goes beyond the need for interpreters.

“The more people who can learn sign language, the stronger the community we will have as a whole,” Hinz said.

Hinz said the club’s goal is to create a four-year bachelor’s degree in ASL, ideally focusing on a certain study. For example, Hinz hopes one could obtain a major in ASL with a focus on interpreting, Deaf history, Deaf studies, or Deaf education.

At a minimum, the club just wants to establish a major, Hinz said.

RELATED: UI cultural Deaf community emphasizes importance of interpreters

Paige Simpkinson, an ASL student tutor at the UI, said establishing the major would be one of the first steps to ensure there are better, more skilled signers who can continue to become interpreters and work with the Deaf community.

“Deaf people deserve access to communication, information, and the same services that hearing people have,” Simpkinson said. “Interpreters are an instrumental part of providing access to those things.”

She said if the UI were to implement the major, they would not only attract a more robust Deaf community to Iowa City and surrounding areas, but would also benefit the Deaf community that already exists here that does not receive adequate accommodations.

For a major to be added to UI, the Iowa Board of Regents must approve it, though no ASL major is currently mentioned on any upcoming agenda.

Robert Vizzini, a lecturer within the ASL department who is Deaf, wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan that he would like to see the program add a major to create a smaller bridge between hearing individuals and those who are Deaf.

”I want to see the program add a major not only because students want this but also being part of the Deaf community and advocating for equality, access, and accommodations,” Vizzini wrote. “We need more interpreters. I need more that are qualified.”
More to Discover
More in Campus
Candice Wuehle poses for a portrait at the Blank Honors Center on Monday, April 29, 2024.
Taylor Swift poetry class coming to UI in the fall
Protestors study quietly during a sit in protesting the closure of RVAP, outside of Vice President of Student Life, Sarah Hansen’s offices in the Iowa Memorial Union on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
Students protest RVAP closure at UI Division of Student Life office sit-in
Caden Youngquist poses for a portrait in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Youngquist is the CEO of Youngquist Capital and a freshman at Iowa.
UI first-year student wins award for self-made business
More in Higher Education
12-year-old Mira Gibbons completes a puzzle during a test preparation session with Founder and Director of test preparation organization FinnPrep, Kelly Finn, at the Armstrong Center in downtown Cedar Rapids on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Iowa ACT scores have dropped to the lowest level in about a decade.
Iowa Board of Regents unlikely to abandon test-optional admissions
Dr. Lori Wallrath poses for a portrait in the Medical Education and Research Facility building on Friday, April 26, 2024.
UI professors, researchers named American Association for the Advancement of Science fellows
University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson speaks with reporters from “The Daily Iowan” in Jessup Hall in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Q&A | UI President Barbara Wilson talks DEI changes, student protests
More in News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark takes a photo with Coralville Community food Pantry workers during a charity event at the Coralville food pantry on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Caitlin Clark raises over $100,000 for Coralville food pantry over two years
Iowa City firefighters load a hose into a truck during a fire at the Advanced Technology Lab on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The first Hawk Alert went out at 10:54 a.m., urging people to avoid the area. At 11:28 p.m., a second Hawk Alert told people to resume normal activity, as the situation was “stable.” This was the second day in a row that a fire was reported at the Advanced Technology Lab.
Iowa City Fire Department looks to improve service call time with app
Iowa Now
UI College of Pharmacy announces second dean candidate
About the Contributor
Emily Nyberg
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in